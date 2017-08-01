Politics

DA wants Shaik back behind bars

01 August 2017 - 06:44 By Suthentira Govender
Schabir Shaik gets into his car on July 25, 2012 in Durban. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / Franco Megannon

The DA is pushing for Schabir Shaik's medical parole to be reconsidered by the courts.

James Selfe, the DA's correctional services spokesman, said the party wanted the courts to determine whether President Jacob Zuma's former financial adviser's parole conditions should be altered.

He said the public had been fed the lie that he was paroled because he was terminally ill - but eight years after his release he was still active.

Shaik, whose parole will end in 2021, did not respond to requests for comment.

Last week it emerged that he was still regarded as being "terminally ill" - but the conditions of his house arrest were relaxed in 2015 so that he could work and attend sports and school events.

Shaik was released on medical parole on March 3 2009 after serving only two years and four months of a 15-year sentence on two counts of corruption and one of fraud.

His doctors said he was terminally ill, was clinically depressed, was losing his eyesight, had had a stroke and would die from "severe" high blood pressure.

"It is clear that he was never 'in the final phase of any terminal disease or condition','' said Selfe.

