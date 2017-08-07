'Put NPA boss in dock'

"It is now public knowledge that there are serious concerns about the fitness of Abrahams to hold the office he does. This is yet another glaring example which fortifies that suspicion," writes Panday in his affidavit.

Panday wants the court to force the NPA to prosecute. The businessman, who previously served nine months in jail on a fraud conviction, has regularly claimed that action is not being taken "because of my surname".

"I am being victimised. It is unfair," said Panday. He says in the papers that he approached Abrahams's office for assistance after NPA officials in KZN said they would not be taking on his case because there was limited chance of success.

Panday disagrees, saying in his affidavit that he believes Abrahams did not adequately apply his mind. He also says he doubts whether the NPA boss has even read the case docket.

But the NPA told the Sunday Times this week that it stood by its decision and that it would oppose Panday's application.

"Panday approached the national director through his legal representatives to review the decision of the DPP [Director of Public Prosecutions] KZN. [Abrahams] considered the matter and advised Panday in writing that there is no reasonable prospect of a successful prosecution in the matter. He further advised him that he was satisfied the prosecutors dealt with the matter professionally, diligently and within the prescripts of the law.