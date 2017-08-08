Secret ballot: 'Best news of the year'

If Baleka Mbete can do it, then nothing should stop ANC MPs from going against the party line.

This sums up the sentiment by opposition party leaders who applauded her decision to allow a secret ballot in a vote of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma in parliament today.

Economic Freedom Front leader Julius Malema said he hoped Mbete's decision would inspire ANC MPs to go against the party line.

"If Baleka went against the party line, in the open, what stops an ANC MP from going against the line in secret?" he said.