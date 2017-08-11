Families come first in Marikana commemoration: Cyril Ramaphosa

Deputy President Cyril Ramaposa on Friday signalled he has no intention of engaging in politicking as families prepare to mark the fifth commemoration of the Marikana shootings.

"The feelings and wishes of the Marikana community and the families of the victims are of paramount importance in this sensitive process‚" his office said in a statement.

"Deputy President Ramaphosa is committed to be part of the initiative proposed by Ms Winnie Madikizela-Mandela."

In May‚ The Herald reported on an event at Rhodes University at which Ramaphosa shared his emotions about the events in 2012 that led to the deaths of 34 miners during an unprotected strike at the Lonmin mine.

“My conscience is [that] I participated in trying to stop further deaths from happening‚" he said then.