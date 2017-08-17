Lawyers representing the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal in its court battle against rebel branches have rubbished as fake the Twitter account that allegedly prematurely posted election results from the party's 2015 provincial conference.

The case is being heard in the Pietermaritzburg High Court before a full bench of judges Sharmaine Balton‚ Piet Koen and Mahendra Chetty.

According to the rebel branches‚ a tweet from an ANC account - posted while voting was still underway - predicted the outcome of the election that saw Sihle Zikalala replace Senzo Mchunu as provincial chairman.

But ANC lawyer Adv Greg Harpur labelled it a mischievous tweet‚ as was first said by Zikalala.