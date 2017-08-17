A date is yet to be set for the start of the inquiry on whether Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini should be held personally liable for the legal costs incurred in the social grants debacle.

The Constitutional Court in June found that it could not make an "adverse" order against the minister on the basis of allegations that had not been tested. The court‚ instead ruled that an inquiry be set up to determine whether she should pay.

In August‚ the court appointed retired Judge Bernard Ngoepe as the referee for the inquiry.

On Thursday‚ Ngoepe’s spokesperson‚ Pearl Seopela‚ said: “At this stage the Judge is waiting to hear from the Constitutional Court regarding logistics. Other than that‚ he cannot at this stage comment on the matter.”