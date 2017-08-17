Mkhize calls for MPs who voted with opposition to be charged
African National Congress treasurer general Zweli Mkhize has called for MP's who voted with opposition parties in favour of a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma to face a party disciplinary hearing.
Speaking on the sidelines of the fourth consecutive Progressive Business Forum Women in Business luncheon at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand on Thursday‚ Mkhize said nobody in the ANC was above the party.
"If anyone is part of the disciplinary committee and in that instance they may well be involved in an issue that takes matters to the disciplinary hearing‚ then they'll have to be recused‚ that's the normal way of dealing with it. I am not aware of anybody being charged‚ but there are issues that are raised and discussed and others are saying these issues may need to ensure that people get charged…" Mkhize said.
About 30 ANC MPs voted with the opposition in a secret ballot in Parliament on August 8 to remove Zuma.
On Monday‚ the ANC’s national working committee met to discuss the secret vote that saw some members defying the party line and‚ for the first time‚ voting with the opposition in the secret ballot which was granted by National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete on the eve of the vote.
"The ANC has to deal with issues as they arise‚ we didn’t say anybody must do this‚ that or the other. When people do those things (voting with the opposition)‚ then we have to respond on how they appear in front of the ANC. In principle‚ when someone votes together with the opposition parties‚ it's a constitutional matter that opens up to a disciplinary hearing‚" said Mkhize.
“If someone makes statements or takes action that renders them to be pursued for a disciplinary purposes‚ that has to happen irrespective of who you are dealing with … if there's sufficient basis on which such a thing needs to be done.
"Who voted for or against‚ no one can really say here is evidence of that and the other‚ but we have seen lists that have come out in social media and we have said we will have to caution everyone not to take those lists up and say that is the truth of what has happened because we don’t know who compiled that list‚" added Mkhize.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP