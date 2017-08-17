African National Congress treasurer general Zweli Mkhize has called for MP's who voted with opposition parties in favour of a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma to face a party disciplinary hearing.

Speaking on the sidelines of the fourth consecutive Progressive Business Forum Women in Business luncheon at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand on Thursday‚ Mkhize said nobody in the ANC was above the party.

"If anyone is part of the disciplinary committee and in that instance they may well be involved in an issue that takes matters to the disciplinary hearing‚ then they'll have to be recused‚ that's the normal way of dealing with it. I am not aware of anybody being charged‚ but there are issues that are raised and discussed and others are saying these issues may need to ensure that people get charged…" Mkhize said.