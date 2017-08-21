New Age and ANN7 will have ‘integrity and honesty’‚ says new owner

Mzwanele Manyi who has bought the New Age and ANN7 from the Guptas’ Oakbay investments gave an interview to Power FM in which he said he would be creating jobs in the media as an example to other media companies.

Manyi purchased the companies for R450-million through vendor financing‚ which means the Guptas lent him the money to buy the companies. There is speculation that this is because the Bank of Baroda is closing the Oakbay bank accounts at the end of this month and it may not have bank accounts available.