Politics

New Age and ANN7 will have ‘integrity and honesty’‚ says new owner

21 August 2017 - 14:54 By Katharine Child
Mzwanele Jimmy Manyi.
Mzwanele Jimmy Manyi.
Image: Gallo Images / The Times / Moeletsi Mabe

Mzwanele Manyi who has bought the New Age and ANN7 from the Guptas’ Oakbay investments gave an interview to Power FM in which he said he would be creating jobs in the media as an example to other media companies.

Manyi purchased the companies for R450-million through vendor financing‚ which means the Guptas lent him the money to buy the companies. There is speculation that this is because the Bank of Baroda is closing the Oakbay bank accounts at the end of this month and it may not have bank accounts available.

'Your jobs are safe‚' Guptas tell staff

Staff at the Gupta-owned ANN7 and The New Age have been told that their jobs are safe following the announcement that Oakbay are pulling out of their ...
News
3 hours ago

TimesLIVE has been unable to reach Manyi and he has not responded to smses‚ whatsapp messages and calls.

But he said on air his vendor-financing deal was above board and that he couldn’t reveal details of the deal. He said his house was on "the line".

He also told the radio station he would be creating jobs which is what other media houses should be doing and would comply with the press code. The newspaper and TV station would have "integrity" and "honesty" he said on Power FM.

Guptas sell shares in ANN7, New Age newspaper to Jimmy Manyi

The Guptas have agreed to sell their shares in The New Age newspaper and ANN7 channel to Lodidox‚ owned by Mzwanele Jimmy Manyi‚ for R450 million.
Politics
7 hours ago

He said that this was his company Lodidox's first deal and it was quite new. A search of the Company Intellectual Property Commission shows the company was registered in 2012 by Christian Gouws‚ who registers shelf companies and sells them later.

Manyi became an active director in June and Gouws resigned.

The company is registered at a residential property in Meadowlands‚ Soweto.

 

Most read

  1. ANC members want the party to apologise to Dullah Omar's family Politics
  2. New Age and ANN7 will have ‘integrity and honesty’‚ says new owner Politics
  3. Banks may still not touch New Age accounts Politics
  4. Men nabbed for burglaries at government offices remain in custody Politics
  5. Minister Molewa sets criteria on rhino horn auction Politics

Latest Videos

Need for speed: Will ‘Robot Races’ keep illegal drag racers off Cape Town's ...
Hugh Masekela talks about directing ‘Gone Native’ musical
X