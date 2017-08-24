Politics

Apartheid government was let off the hook‚ says Ronnie Kasrils

24 August 2017 - 16:49 By Nico Gous
Former deputy defence minister Ronnie Kasrils.
Former deputy defence minister Ronnie Kasrils.
Image: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI

Former minister and struggle stalwart Ronnie Kasrils said he was disappointed when the names of apartheid government informants were not disclosed.

“We had spent our whole lives trying to figure out who was leaking information‚ who was involved with the enemy‚ etc‚” he said.

According to Kasrils‚ the former president Nelson Mandela did not want to disclose the names of ANC members who were apartheid government informants.

“I’m sure when Madiba saw these names‚ he didn’t want this revealed‚ because I’m sure in his mind he would have thought that I would have created havoc within the ANC‚” said Kasrils.

Kasrils spoke on Thursday at a symposium on the secrecy and possible declassification of the apartheid government’s records at the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg.

Mind Your Language: Timol's inquest left in stitches

The public gallery of the Pretoria High Court room 2D‚ where the inquest into the death of Ahmed Timol is being held‚ was left in stitches by ...
News
21 days ago

Kasrils said the apartheid government was let off the hook.

“The nature of the transition compromises meant that we gave away a huge amount to the other side‚” said Kasrils.

Kasrils and the director of the foundation for human rights‚ Yasmin Sooka‚ agreed that there needed to be a process before opening the “Pandora’s box” of apartheid of government informants.

Sooka said: “There were those who were forced [to spy for the state]‚ because of their circumstances.”

She said it was also a struggle to get access to the post-1994 government records.

“I think it is an intelligence mindset that was there in the former government and‚ of course‚ I think it is because of the kind of paranoia that existed in being infiltrated. It has almost persisted in the way government sees these issues even under democratic South Africa‚” said Sooka.

Apartheid-era cop to be grilled at Timol inquest

A former police officer is due to be cross-examined on Monday at the inquest into the death of anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol.
News
24 days ago

Kasrils said the inquest in to late anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol raised the question again of “where we go very easy on the rogues of our security establishment”.

Sooka believes torture continues‚ because South Africa “never dismantled the machinery”.

Kasrils said that citizens should strengthen civil society to watch the government.

“When you’re in government‚ no matter that you’ve got singing presidents and acolytes putting on brave faces and pretending that they couldn’t care a tinker’s cuss‚ they shiver and shake‚” he said.

 

Most read

  1. Apartheid government was let off the hook‚ says Ronnie Kasrils Politics
  2. Nelson Mandela Bay council removes Bobani as deputy mayor Politics
  3. What would Patricia de Lille do in an abusive relationship? 'Klap back!' Politics
  4. SAA R10bn rescue from sale of stake in Telkom Business
  5. Veterans slam ANC for persecuting rebel MPs Politics

Latest Videos

[WARNING STRONG LANGUAGE] Mayweather and McGregor trade barbs at final presser
The state’s side of the story: 10 points from the case against Henri van Breda
X