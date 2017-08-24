Former minister and struggle stalwart Ronnie Kasrils said he was disappointed when the names of apartheid government informants were not disclosed.

“We had spent our whole lives trying to figure out who was leaking information‚ who was involved with the enemy‚ etc‚” he said.

According to Kasrils‚ the former president Nelson Mandela did not want to disclose the names of ANC members who were apartheid government informants.

“I’m sure when Madiba saw these names‚ he didn’t want this revealed‚ because I’m sure in his mind he would have thought that I would have created havoc within the ANC‚” said Kasrils.

Kasrils spoke on Thursday at a symposium on the secrecy and possible declassification of the apartheid government’s records at the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg.