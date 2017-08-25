Right2Know (R2K) has called on Parliament to extend the public has to scrutinise and comment on the CVs of the 36 candidates shortlisted for SABC board positions.

The parliamentary portfolio committee on communication published the CVs in full on Thursday.

“R2K encourages members of the public to scrutinise these CVs and submit comments‚ because public participation in the appointment of public officers ensures that suitable candidates are appointed and the public broadcaster is held to account‚” the organisation said on Friday.

“However‚ we are concerned that the committee has‚ thus far‚ refused to heed R2K’s call to extend the timeline for public comment. It is noteworthy that in this case‚ the portfolio committee is in contradiction with precedence set by other portfolio committees in the appointment of public officers‚” it added.

The committee has given the public until Tuesday 29 August to comment.

The organisation said three working days was too short a timeframe. “The committee on communications should consider a revised timeline of at least seven working days for public comment.”

The candidates’ CVs can be viewed here