DA leader Mmusi Maimane has refused to accede to the UDM’s ultimatum to reinstate Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani by Monday.

The UDM has threatened to pull out of its coalition with the DA if it does not meet this demand.

The DA said it would support any other UDM nominee to serve on the mayoral committee‚ Maimane said in a letter late on Thursday.

He was responding to a letter written by UDM president Bantu Holomisa to the national leaders of the ACDP‚ COPE‚ DA and FF Plus earlier on Thursday evening.

In his letter‚ Holomisa wrote:“Deputy Mayor Bobani was irregularly removed from his post. In light of the DA’s stance‚ we have no option but to inform you that the decision of the UDM’s [national executive committee] must be put into immediate effect.

“In other words‚ if Bobani is not reinstated to his position by the 28th of August‚ the UDM will pull out.”

Maimane replied that Bobani’s removal was “no cause for celebration for me” or any of the partners in the coalition.