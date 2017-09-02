Politics

Firing of Schalk Human a victory for state capture‚ DA says

02 September 2017 - 16:50 By Timeslive
Minister of Finance Malusi Gigaba. File photo.
Minister of Finance Malusi Gigaba. File photo.
Image: ROBERT TSHABALALA

Minister of Finance Malusi Gigaba’s decision to fire acting Chief Procurement Officer Schalk Human‚ together with two other senior officials‚ without any explanation‚ is a victory for the “get National Treasury brigade”‚ including President Jacob Zuma‚ the Guptas and ANN7.

That’s according to Democratic Alliance spokesman on finance David Maynier.

“The fact is that Schalk Human and the officials who worked with him were some of the most important soldiers in the battle against state capture‚ and yet they were made to walk the plank by a minister who does not have the guts to stand up and fight for National Treasury‚” Maynier said on Saturday.

“What makes it worse‚” Maynier added‚ “is that the minister is trying to hide behind the Director-General of the National Treasury‚ Dondo Mogajane‚ in an effort to deflect responsibility for what is a shocking decision that risks compromising National Treasury.

“We need to know what the minister knew‚ and when he knew it‚ and so I will‚ therefore‚ be submitting a series of parliamentary questions probing the firing of Schalk Human and other senior officials‚ at National Treasury.”

READ MORE:

Outa lays charges against Denel’s Mantsha

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has laid corruption charges against Dan Mantsha‚ the chairman of state-owned arms manufacturer Denel‚ for ...
Politics
1 day ago

Guptas a decoy for feckless Hawks

For a few hours on Wednesday afternoon, there was a glimmer of hope that South Africa might be turning the corner on the era of lawlessness and there ...
Ideas
1 day ago

'Defamatory' posts by Manyi scare billionaire

Billionaire entrepreneur Magdalena Wierzycka says she is living in fear after a string of "defamatory" social media posts by new media owner Mzwanele ...
News
1 day ago

'I'm glad I met these guys': Duduzane Zuma on the Guptas

President Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane, is "super happy" that he met the Gupta family, he told the BBC in a wide-ranging interview.
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Firing of Schalk Human a victory for state capture‚ DA says Politics
  2. EFF teaching 'arrogant' DA a lesson with council boycott decision Politics
  3. DA in the EC requests urgent meeting with EFF on future of coalition Politics
  4. Intelligence resources hacked my email: Ramaphosa Politics
  5. Ramaphosa condemns social media 'smear campaign' alleging affairs Politics

Latest Videos

Rings bitten off finger: women treated after violent hijacking
Malema says Zuma thinks Parliament is his territory when EFF is absent
X