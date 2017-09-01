Outa lays charges against Denel’s Mantsha

The information related to a joint venture between Denel Asia — a subsidiary established by Denel — and Hong Kong registered company VR Laser Asia.

VR Laser Asia is owned by Gupta associate Salim Essa.

The venture was never approved by the Treasury and was the subject of a court application by Denel‚ which wanted the court to force the Treasury to give it the go-ahead.

But last month Denel announced it was exiting Denel Asia‚ its 51% partnership with Gupta linked VR Laser Asia. It cited reputational damage “both locally and internationally” caused by “negative attention from the media”.

Denel also said it was withdrawing from the court application.

Denel’s acting chief executive‚ Zwelakhe Ntshepe‚ has continued to deny its partnership was with the Guptas‚ arguing that VR Laser Asia is wholly owned by Essa and not directly by the Gupta family.