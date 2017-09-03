Mbalula wants to shut down ‘picnic at Waterkloof’
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula wants to shut down the “picnic at Waterkloof”.
He was speaking about the police’s crime intelligence division.
“I am coming there (Waterkloof). There is a picnic going on there and I am going to finish it. I want these parliamentarians who are here to support me.
“We need crime intelligence to be on board.”
Mbalula was speaking at the Union Buildings in Pretoria at the annual National Commemoration Day for police officers killed in the line of duty. Forty police officers died between April 1 2016 and March 31 2017.
Mbalula said “dirty politics” should not hinder law enforcement.
“Never think wherever you are that we don’t care. It is the loudmouths who don’t care and criminals. Our people care about you.”
Mbalula said the police must be empowered to fight crime.
“You can’t tell me that police officers must die and not be protected by the law. The law protects police officers and we are not promoting a violent nation.
“We are saying dangerous criminals must be dealt with accordingly and must be met with equal power in relation to dangerous weapons [that] they carry.”
Mbalula urged the public to stop harbouring criminals and buying stolen goods.
“The stolen goods you buy‚ they will be bought from you next time if you continue with that act. The stolen goods you buy‚ they will be stolen from you next time.”
Mbalula said the police’s crime prevention will focus on Gauteng‚ because “the criminals we chase here‚ they run everywhere in the country”.
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa urged police officers to avoid the temptations of “petty gains of corruption”.
Ramaphosa said to the families of police officers who died: “Yours is the greatest love of all‚ to ask not what your country can do for you‚ but to give everything and life of your country.”
