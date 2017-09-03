Mbalula wants to shut down ‘picnic at Waterkloof’

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula wants to shut down the “picnic at Waterkloof”.

He was speaking about the police’s crime intelligence division.

“I am coming there (Waterkloof). There is a picnic going on there and I am going to finish it. I want these parliamentarians who are here to support me.

“We need crime intelligence to be on board.”

Mbalula was speaking at the Union Buildings in Pretoria at the annual National Commemoration Day for police officers killed in the line of duty. Forty police officers died between April 1 2016 and March 31 2017.