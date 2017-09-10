The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has lashed out at Makhosi Khoza‚ as it announced that the disciplinary hearing against its outspoken MP would be postponed by a week.

The hearing was set to take place on Sunday‚ but the ANC said that Khoza's legal representative‚ Smanga Sethene‚ asked for an extension because he had only been briefed on Saturday.

Khoza herself was not at the hearing in Durban‚ with KZN ANC spokesman Mdu Ntuli saying her absence "was a result of new threats that emerged last night".

Khoza herself took to Facebook on Saturday to say that‚ not only was the time of the hearing changed at short notice‚ but that there were also security risks in changing plans at this late stage.