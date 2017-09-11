Cosatu's Dlamini on Ramaphosa 'plot': It was just an SMS

Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini has downplayed claims that a plan is being hatched to remove deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa in order to destabilise the country and cause chaos ahead of the ANC's elective conference.

He told TimesLIVE that Bheki Cele was not talking from a point of authority because the information he had highlighted was based on an SMS that was circulating on social media.

"Those are things we should not take seriously. There are people who are information peddlers with the intention to further destablise the ANC and the country. I don't take such SMS communication seriously‚" said Dlamini.

Dlamini said he had not personally seen the SMS.