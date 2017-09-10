As the ANC prepares for its elective conference in December‚ the party will have to choose between life and death.

This is according to ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe who was delivering a memorial lecture on the party's longest serving president‚ Oliver Reginald Tambo‚ in Vosloorus‚ east of Johannesburg on Sunday.

"The choice that the ANC has in December is a choice between life and death. It's a choice between prosperity and disaster. The choice that we have in December is to first cleanse the ANC because we are in a transition of moving from a particular era to the next‚" said Mantashe.

Mantashe‚ who has served as the party's secretary general for two consecutive terms‚ said using dirty tricks to discredit presidential candidates in December will destroy the party.