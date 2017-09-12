"What this outcome does is add to the acrimonious relations that already exist between those that support Senzo Mchunu and those that support Sihle Zikalala. For Cyril‚ this has boosted the morale of his supporters in KwaZulu-Natal.

You will now likely to see many others coming out in support of his campaign‚" said Khumalo. "This has clearly sent a loud message. Unlike Free State‚ KwaZulu-Natal will not go to the elective conference with an influential voice."

He believes Zikalala's influence could wane now that he's no longer in a position of power‚ with the elected party structure he leads now declared illegitimate.

But KZN ANC spokesman Mdumiseni Ntuli said it was not all over for the provincial executive committee‚ of which he is a part. They were expected to meet later on Tuesday.

"We will discuss this outcome and we will consult with the NEC [national executive committee] to determine our next course of action. We‚ however‚ believe that we presented a cogent‚ rational‚ logical and justification on why the [2015] conference should have been held‚" he said.

Hinting at an appeal‚ he added: " It's very possible that another layer of court will arrive at a different decision."

However‚ despite the likelihood of an appeal‚ he said the party would reconvene the conference if instructed to by the NEC.

Former KZN premier‚ ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize‚ told journalists in Durban on Tuesday morning that the NEC did not want to rush into a decision as the outcome was still fresh. At the time of his comments he had not read the full judgment.

"I don't believe one can speculate on what will happen. A decision will come out of an NEC meeting‚" he said.