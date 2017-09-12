Not yet uhuru: Zuma

“When we remember (Biko) it is not just that we remember him for the sake of it but it is to say or ask ourselves‚ is the struggle over or not? There may be those who say the struggle is over but the reality is it is not‚” he said.

Zuma said therefore one should not be criticised for calling for the change of the ownership and control of the means of the economy‚ saying this was what Biko stood for.

He said Biko stood for the poor and the downtrodden and that‚ despite having attained freedom‚ black people still did not have access to land for economic activities and industrialisation.

“Biko would have said you do not have economic power‚ you have the political power. You do not have the land for the economy and industrialisation…do not make a mistake and say it is done. Not yet‚” the president said.