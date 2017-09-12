Behind the dramatic decision of the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday morning declaring the ANC’s 2015 KwaZulu-Natal conference null and void is the ongoing discord among the party’s top six officials.

Judge Jerome Mnguni ruled that the conference in November 2015 was unlawful on the basis of irregularities that compromised the election of the provincial executive committee.

The central issue comes down to why the conference was held prematurely.

In October 2015‚ ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe wrote to the deeply divided province‚ warning them that the conference could not go ahead.

But the conference was held a month later and former KwaZulu-Natal premier and ANC chairperson‚ Senzo Mchunu‚ and his faction were ousted by the opposing faction led by Sihle Zikalala.