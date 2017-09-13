The report‚ which was given to the municipality in August this year‚ contained allegations which appear to have formed the basis for Bobani’s removal as the department’s political head earlier this year.

On Wednesday‚ Holomisa hit back: “The DA based its whole concerted campaign to get rid of Cllr Bobani‚ and besmirching the good name of the UDM‚ on a document in which PwC had not expressed an opinion and it had been clear that the document was preliminary‚” he wrote.

“Little wonder that you kept it hidden in your briefcase as there is nothing in the ‘report’‚ contrary to your public misrepresentations‚ implicating Cllr Bobani.

“It is highly suspicious and abnormal that the accused‚ his party‚ the coalition partners and the NMBMM Council itself had been kept in the dark about the ‘draft report’. Yet‚ the ‘draft report’ was given to you personally? Why were you‚ as a national leader of a political party‚ privy to this information at all? Is this a ‘municipality document’ or a ‘DA document’?

“What were/are your and the DA’s motives in keeping this ‘draft report’ to yourselves and using the information to attack the UDM?”

Earlier this month Bobani told Weekend Post the report did not in any way implicate him but said he had been advised by his lawyers not to comment on it.