The Sharks will be up against it to continue their impressive Currie Cup winning streak against Griquas in Kimberley on Friday after being forced into making changes for the match.

After winning seven straight matches‚ the Durban-based side are almost secure of a semifinal berth‚ needing just seven log points from their remaining four games to guarantee at least fourth place in the standings.

But their ambitions are much greater than just scraping into the last four – and rightly so – after a seven-match winning streak.

“We are proud of the fact that we’re undefeated in seven matches‚” coach Robert du Preez said.