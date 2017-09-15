The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) will announce next week what role the Post Office will play to help pay grants to 11 million beneficiaries‚ Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini said on Friday.

Dlamini made the announcement at a press conference on the department's progress to find a partner to pay grants without Cash Paymaster Services.

In March‚ the Constitutional Court ruled that the invalid contract with Cash Paymaster Services be extended until March 2018‚ because the department and Sassa had failed to find alternate grant payment partners‚ even though they had been ordered by the court to do so.

Dlamini said her department wants to have all payments done in-house within five years‚ but will work with the Post Office in the interim.