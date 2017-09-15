Politics

Zuma 'kissed' unwilling journo

'He pressed against her and his tongue invaded her mouth'

15 September 2017 - 05:59 By Ngwako Modjadji
President Jacob Zuma.
President Jacob Zuma.
Image: Alaister Russell

An unnamed journalist has claimed President Jacob Zuma forced himself onto her, giving her a long kiss.

The claim is made in a soon-to-be-launched book about the late Fezekile Ntsukela Kuzwayo who, in 2005, accused Zuma of raping her.

He was acquitted of the charge in 2006.

The book, Khwezi, written by Redi Tlhabi, details how Zuma allegedly invited a female journalist to his home in Forest Town, Johannesburg, for an interview.

It was the same house where Kuzwayo - who became known as "Khwezi" to protect her identity - accused Zuma of raping her.

Tlhabi writes that Zuma asked the journalist to accompany him to a room as he had something to show her.

Her back to the door, she froze for a moment as his tongue invaded her mouth.

"She followed him, he opened the door to a room and she stepped inside.

"It was his bedroom.

"Before she realised what all this meant, he had his arms around her, pressing himself against her body, and he planted a long, determined kiss on her lips.

"Her back to the door, she froze for a moment as his tongue invaded her mouth."

Tlhabi writes that the journalist managed to pull away from Zuma and told him she was having her period.

"He loosened his grip and stopped kissing her. He was smiling, warm and friendly. Bizarrely, he reassured her, telling her not to worry because they could try next time."

The journalist told Tlhabi on that day she realised how it had happened to Kuzwayo.

"I knew it. I did not believe her before and thought Zuma was a victim. But that day, about three years after the trial, I knew she had told the truth."

The journalist revealed this to Tlhabi about a month after Kuzwayo's funeral.

READ MORE

Zuma concedes decision to withdraw his corruption charges was 'irrational'

President Jacob Zuma has made an 11th-hour concession that the decision to withdraw the more than 700 corruption charges against him was irrational.
Politics
19 hours ago

'I didn't conspire with Zuma' - Mkhwebane

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has denied conspiring with the presidency and State Security Agency‚ saying her office remains independent.
Politics
21 hours ago

Ramaphosa leads ANC leadership race: analysts

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has an edge in the race to become the next leader of the African National Congress, according to a survey of ...
Business
21 hours ago

'Zuma took me to his bedroom'

An unnamed journalist has detailed how President Jacob Zuma allegedly forced himself onto her, giving her a long kiss.
Politics
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. After 8 years and R30m... Zuma wants another chance to explain Politics
  2. Zuma 'kissed' unwilling journo Politics
  3. UCT and five unions reach agreement Politics
  4. Outa lays corruption charges against Gigaba and others Politics
  5. Magaqa's killers will ‘sh*t themselves’: Mbalula Politics

Latest Videos

Burnt tyres, looted shops: Kleinmond protesters vandalize town
Porsche driver attacks elderly man in Joburg after minor accident
X