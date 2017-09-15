Zuma 'kissed' unwilling journo

An unnamed journalist has claimed President Jacob Zuma forced himself onto her, giving her a long kiss.

The claim is made in a soon-to-be-launched book about the late Fezekile Ntsukela Kuzwayo who, in 2005, accused Zuma of raping her.

He was acquitted of the charge in 2006.

The book, Khwezi, written by Redi Tlhabi, details how Zuma allegedly invited a female journalist to his home in Forest Town, Johannesburg, for an interview.

It was the same house where Kuzwayo - who became known as "Khwezi" to protect her identity - accused Zuma of raping her.

Tlhabi writes that Zuma asked the journalist to accompany him to a room as he had something to show her.