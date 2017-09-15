Zuma 'kissed' unwilling journo
'He pressed against her and his tongue invaded her mouth'
An unnamed journalist has claimed President Jacob Zuma forced himself onto her, giving her a long kiss.
The claim is made in a soon-to-be-launched book about the late Fezekile Ntsukela Kuzwayo who, in 2005, accused Zuma of raping her.
He was acquitted of the charge in 2006.
The book, Khwezi, written by Redi Tlhabi, details how Zuma allegedly invited a female journalist to his home in Forest Town, Johannesburg, for an interview.
It was the same house where Kuzwayo - who became known as "Khwezi" to protect her identity - accused Zuma of raping her.
Tlhabi writes that Zuma asked the journalist to accompany him to a room as he had something to show her.
Her back to the door, she froze for a moment as his tongue invaded her mouth.
"She followed him, he opened the door to a room and she stepped inside.
"It was his bedroom.
"Before she realised what all this meant, he had his arms around her, pressing himself against her body, and he planted a long, determined kiss on her lips.
"Her back to the door, she froze for a moment as his tongue invaded her mouth."
Tlhabi writes that the journalist managed to pull away from Zuma and told him she was having her period.
"He loosened his grip and stopped kissing her. He was smiling, warm and friendly. Bizarrely, he reassured her, telling her not to worry because they could try next time."
The journalist told Tlhabi on that day she realised how it had happened to Kuzwayo.
"I knew it. I did not believe her before and thought Zuma was a victim. But that day, about three years after the trial, I knew she had told the truth."
The journalist revealed this to Tlhabi about a month after Kuzwayo's funeral.
