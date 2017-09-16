As Sindiso Magaqa clung to life after he was critically wounded in a failed assassination attempt‚ he had "seen God".

Magaqa‚ the former secretary-general of the ANC Youth League‚ relayed his vision to his pastor who had visited his bedside in the Durban hospital.

Magaqa and two others were wounded when the car they were travelling in was riddled with bullets in a hit-style attack in Umzimkhulu in July. He survived the attack‚ but last week died in hospital. His two colleagues survived but are still in hospital.