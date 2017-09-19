A court challenge seeking to oust the provincial leadership of the ANC brought by a cohort of “rebels” has merely galvanised the leadership of the party.

This was according to ANC provincial chair Sihle Zikalala‚ who dismissed any notion of divisions within the ruling party.

Speaking at a business breakfast in Durban on Tuesday‚ Zikalala said he had told economic ratings agency Moody’s that the court challenge had spurred party leaders to speak the same language.

“All the leaders of the ANC are now beginning to talk one language‚ and that is a language of unity‚ irrespective of their preference on leadership‚” he said.

This is contrary to remarks made by Vryheid ANC councillor Lawrence Dube‚ who this week vowed to displace the “illegitimate” leadership in the province. Dube led the application‚ which also involved four other ANC members representing 43 branches.