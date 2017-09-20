Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille has found an unlikely supporter for her decision to shut down the city council Special Investigation Unit: the ANC.

The party’s Western Cape secretary‚ Faiez Jacobs‚ applauded De Lille on Wednesday for “standing up to the right-wing” mayoral committee member for safety and security‚ JP Smith‚ in shutting down the unit‚ which was assisting the FBI and the Hawks with an investigation into city centre nightclub shootings.

Smith‚ however‚ said high levels of gang violence in Cape Town were “a stain on the ANC’s wholesale failure to run the national police service”‚ which had 22‚000 staff in the Western Cape compared with the city council’s 550 metro police officers.

“As a matter of principle‚ a good barometer of the right thing to do is to do the opposite of anything Faiez Jacobs argues for – it is likely to be wrong‚” he said.

“Sadly‚ [he] has the impossible job of defending the ANC national government’s failure to give effect to their constitutional responsibility of crime prevention.

“It is SAPS and the criminal justice system‚ under the exclusive control of the ANC‚ which produces a gang conviction rate of 2% or 3%. It is corrupt elements of SAPS who sold the gangs 2‚000 guns with which 1‚066 murders were committed and who had 78 weapons lost or stolen this year so far.”