Outspoken MP Makhosi Khoza bid farewell to the “alien and corrupt” ANC in a heart-rending speech at Liliesleaf Farm in Rivonia‚ Johannesburg‚ on Thursday‚ announcing that she is quitting the movement.

In an emotional speech‚ Khoza thanked her daughters for undertaking to walk this “torturous road ahead” with her and said that her late husband‚ Ntela Sikhosana‚ would have endorsed her decisions.

“As I embark on this very difficult journey‚ and continue to speak truth to power‚ I know the road ahead is going to be torturous. Not just to me‚ but my children‚ Zama and Mlando‚ who have been my shield and strength. Zama‚ Mlando‚ thank you. What I know for sure‚ my children‚ is that now is not the time to retreat. The eyes of the 56% unemployed youth weigh too heavily on me‚“ Khoza said.