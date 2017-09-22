Leaders of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal will know in three days whether or not they will be remain in charge of provincial structures.

Earlier this month the Pietermaritzburg High Court found that the 2015 KwaZulu Natal provincial conference which took place in November was unlawful.

The conference Sihle Zikalala‚ an ally of President Jacob Zuma‚ elected as provincial chairperson.

Loyalists to former KZN premier and ex-ANC KZN chairman Senzo Mchunu challenged Zikalala’s election along with the rest of the provincial leadership‚ arguing that the process was unlawful.

The court ruling leaves KZN without a legally recognized top structure ahead of the December elective conference‚ unless the ANC choses to appeal the ruling.