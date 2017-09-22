NGOs known as the Child Protection Collaborative‚ who were among those who met Zille‚ released a statement on Friday criticising comments from Zille which claimed the groups had agreed on a university-led research project into the murders.

“We refute in the strongest terms the erroneous press release by the office of the Premier regarding the agreement reached with the civil society organisations‚” the statement said.

“Regretfully the premier‚ who indicated that the minutes of the meeting will be made available‚ did not wait for the minutes before releasing her erroneous press release.

“We state unequivocally that no agreement or consensus was reached in the meeting.”

NGOs estimate that more than 60 children have been murdered in the Western Cape so far this year.

Following Wednesday’s meeting‚ Zille's office issued a statement headed: "Premier Zille and NGOs agree to university-led research project on child murders".