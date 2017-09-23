Politics

Oops! Nkosazana camp hits a snag

24 September 2017 - 00:00 By QAANITAH HUNTER
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s campaign to succeed her husband has hit turbulent waters.  Her supporters  in KwaZulu-Natal face the chop and her staunch backer Ace Magashule has revealed  he may not support her.

At a meeting in Pretoria on Friday  top ANC members  agreed to disband the KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive and put an interim structure  in place after a court ruled that the committee’s  election was unlawful.

The removal of this executive would deal a  blow to Dlamini-Zuma’s bid to become ANC president because the ousted provincial executive  was running her campaign and gave her  a platform to drum up support.


This week  her campaign suffered another setback after  Magashule  refused to commit  to it. Magashule said  the ANC presidency should not be decided according to gender.

He said he was more inclined to support a leader who was capable of uniting the ANC.  “For us and for me it’s not about a woman or a man. It is about who is best to lead the ANC during this era and that best must emerge.”

