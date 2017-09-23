Oops! Nkosazana camp hits a snag
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s campaign to succeed her husband has hit turbulent waters. Her supporters in KwaZulu-Natal face the chop and her staunch backer Ace Magashule has revealed he may not support her.
At a meeting in Pretoria on Friday top ANC members agreed to disband the KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive and put an interim structure in place after a court ruled that the committee’s election was unlawful.
The removal of this executive would deal a blow to Dlamini-Zuma’s bid to become ANC president because the ousted provincial executive was running her campaign and gave her a platform to drum up support.
Want to read the full Sunday Times?
Subscribe online from R56 per month or try our R15 day pass
This week her campaign suffered another setback after Magashule refused to commit to it. Magashule said the ANC presidency should not be decided according to gender.
He said he was more inclined to support a leader who was capable of uniting the ANC. “For us and for me it’s not about a woman or a man. It is about who is best to lead the ANC during this era and that best must emerge.”
• See the full story in the Sunday Times
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE