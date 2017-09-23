Oops! Nkosazana camp hits a snag

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s campaign to succeed her husband has hit turbulent waters. Her supporters in KwaZulu-Natal face the chop and her staunch backer Ace Magashule has revealed he may not support her.

At a meeting in Pretoria on Friday top ANC members agreed to disband the KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive and put an interim structure in place after a court ruled that the committee’s election was unlawful.

The removal of this executive would deal a blow to Dlamini-Zuma’s bid to become ANC president because the ousted provincial executive was running her campaign and gave her a platform to drum up support.