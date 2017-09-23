Chiefs 'sporadic'‚ admits Komphela‚ after they draw at home against Arrows

Lamontville Golden Arrows are leaders with a fifth of the Premier Soccer League season completed after keeping up their unbeaten record in a 0-0 draw against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

The visiting side had the better of the limited chances in the game to advance to 12 points from six games‚ only ahead of another unlikely front-runner‚ Baroka FC‚ on goal difference.

Chiefs’ injury curse continued with skipper Itumeleng Khune stretchered off after falling heavily on his head in stoppage time at the end of the game. He reportedly had a sore neck and a headache from a clash with Knox Mutizwa.