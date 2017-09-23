Chiefs 'sporadic'‚ admits Komphela‚ after they draw at home against Arrows
Lamontville Golden Arrows are leaders with a fifth of the Premier Soccer League season completed after keeping up their unbeaten record in a 0-0 draw against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday night.
The visiting side had the better of the limited chances in the game to advance to 12 points from six games‚ only ahead of another unlikely front-runner‚ Baroka FC‚ on goal difference.
Chiefs’ injury curse continued with skipper Itumeleng Khune stretchered off after falling heavily on his head in stoppage time at the end of the game. He reportedly had a sore neck and a headache from a clash with Knox Mutizwa.
Amakhosi already have an extensive list of players sidelined by injury‚ with Lorenzo Gordinho the latest ruled out of actionn after breaking his ribs in training on the eve of the match.
“It was a nervous performance‚ we were not as fluid‚ and played very sporadically‚” said coach Steve Komphela‚ whose side are up to fourth on nine points.
It was always going to be a game of hard running‚ even if both teams were playing a four game in the space of a fortnight and legs must have been heavy.
Nduduzo Sibiya was a fresh inclusion into the Arrows midfield‚ after sitting out Wednesday’s win at Platinum Stars‚ and led the first charge on the Chiefs goal with a shot on the left foot that went just over the top.
Soon after Gustavo Paez‚ who had scored twice in midweek in a 2-0 away win against Maritzburg United‚ had a chance at the back post after the guile of Siphiwe Tshabalala delivered a curling cross‚ but the Venezuelan striker failed to make a decent connection.
It is rare to see Willard Katsande disposed of the ball in midfield but that is what happened just before the half-hour mark‚ allowing Sibiya to come away with it and feed Siphelele Magubane‚ who shot from an angle but did not generate enough power to bother Khune.
Mulomowandau Mathoho‚ who was keeping a close check on Lerato Lamola for much of the game‚ then let the ball slip past him to allow the Arrows striker a pass chance that the the Durban side’s lone attacker failed to snap up.
But it was Chiefs who finished the first half as the stronger team with Tshabalala setting up Pule Eksteen‚ who timed his run to perfection but then disappointingly hit his shot wide to emphasis again why there are so many mixed feelings about his true potential at the highest level.
Paez came closest with a cross that floated with a little assistance from the wind perilously close to the Arrows’ goal‚ forcing Nkosingiphile Gumede to tip it over the top but crash with his back at the same time into the post.
Five minutes into the second half‚ Gumede came out to deal with a Tshabalala cross but miss the chance to punch it away‚ allowing it to fall for substitute William Twala whose snap effort went well over the top of the goal.
Siyabonga Dube then made a vital challenge on deny Paez after a combination of passes between Eksteen and Tshabalala.
Arrows could have taken the points in the closing stages with three good chances with a stinging long-range shot from Wayde Jooste keeping Khune busy.
Mutizwa also could have done better‚ failing to go for the kill in a good position right near the end of the game‚ when the Zimbabwean opted for a pass.
