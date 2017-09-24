More than two decades into the country’s democracy‚ the project of building a prosperous and inclusive economy has ground to a halt‚ because the people entrusted with this project have shifted their attention to other things‚ says Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane.

“They have turned their attention to ways of helping themselves to the money meant for the people. They have turned their attention to fighting off the factions that threaten their grip on power and wealth. And they have completely forgotten about the people‚” Maimane said.

The result was growing poverty‚ growing unemployment and growing anger‚ the DA leader said in a Heritage Day speech at the old Johannesburg Stock Exchange on Sunday.

“Today‚ 55% of South Africans live below the poverty line. That’s more than 30 million of our people.