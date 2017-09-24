Politics

Don’t let economic exclusion be the heritage of our children too: Maimane

24 September 2017 - 13:11 By Timeslive
DA leader Mmusi Maimane. File photo.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane. File photo.
Image: MOELETSI MABE

More than two decades into the country’s democracy‚ the project of building a prosperous and inclusive economy has ground to a halt‚ because the people entrusted with this project have shifted their attention to other things‚ says Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane.

“They have turned their attention to ways of helping themselves to the money meant for the people. They have turned their attention to fighting off the factions that threaten their grip on power and wealth. And they have completely forgotten about the people‚” Maimane said.

The result was growing poverty‚ growing unemployment and growing anger‚ the DA leader said in a Heritage Day speech at the old Johannesburg Stock Exchange on Sunday.

“Today‚ 55% of South Africans live below the poverty line. That’s more than 30 million of our people.

Knitting together the traditional and innovative is where heritage really counts

Never mind the smell of meat sizzling on the braai – or even the curio shop version of the different cultures in our country which pop up in the ...
Ideas
1 hour ago

ZIPHO SIKHAKHANE: We should bring our authentic selves to work

People tend to be far more expressive and influential when they have an opportunity to converse in their own language
Business
14 hours ago

Even African culture is colonial

Can you name just one historical indigenous figure who predates April 6 1652?
Lifestyle
14 hours ago

“Today‚ more than 9.3 million South Africans can’t find work‚ most of whom are under the age of 35.

“Today‚ South Africa has the highest youth unemployment rate in the world.

“Today‚ South Africa has among the highest income inequality in the world.

“That is our shared heritage. And it is the duty of each and every one of us to change this – to ensure that this does not become the heritage of our children too‚” Maimane stated.

“It is our duty to build an economy that is truly inclusive. Not the fig leaf of ownership that the current BEE model has provided.

“Because if you strip away the wealthy cronies who got rich thanks to their ANC connections‚ you’re not left with a lot of black ownership of our economy. I mean real economic empowerment for ordinary South Africans‚” the DA leader added.

Most read

  1. Don’t let economic exclusion be the heritage of our children too: Maimane Politics
  2. Dan Matjila: They are trying to remove me Politics
  3. Where is the R500,000, Collen? Politics
  4. Oops! Dlamini-Zuma camp hits a snag Politics
  5. AMCU officer leader gunned down outside home Politics

Latest Videos

Promo Victoria Season 2 HD
Angry mountaineer Sean Wisedale drives off with guard hut
X