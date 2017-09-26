President Jacob Zuma said on Tuesday he was still considering the names of people recommended for appointment to the board of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

Earlier this month‚ the National Assembly recommended twelve names to serve on the board.

They are Febe Potgieter-Gqubule‚ Krish Naidoo‚ Khanyisile Kweyama‚ John Mattison‚ Mathata Tsedu‚ Nomvuyiso Batjie‚ Rachel Kalidass‚ Michael Markovitz‚ Bongumusa Makhathini‚ Victor Rambau‚ Dinkanyane Mohuba and Jack Phalane.

On March 7 this year‚ the National Assembly recommended the dissolution of the board of the SABC and the appointment of an interim board.

Zuma then appointed an interim board for a period not exceeding six months.

The term of office of the SABC interim board will be coming to an end on Tuesday.

“The president has thanked the outgoing members of the Interim Board for their service and contribution to the governance of the public broadcaster‚” presidential spokesman Dr Bongani Ngqulunga said in a statement.