Politics

Zuma still considering SABC board recommendations

26 September 2017 - 17:51 By Timeslive
President Jacob Zuma.
President Jacob Zuma.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

President Jacob Zuma said on Tuesday he was still considering the names of people recommended for appointment to the board of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

Earlier this month‚ the National Assembly recommended twelve names to serve on the board.

They are Febe Potgieter-Gqubule‚ Krish Naidoo‚ Khanyisile Kweyama‚ John Mattison‚ Mathata Tsedu‚ Nomvuyiso Batjie‚ Rachel Kalidass‚ Michael Markovitz‚ Bongumusa Makhathini‚ Victor Rambau‚ Dinkanyane Mohuba and Jack Phalane.

On March 7 this year‚ the National Assembly recommended the dissolution of the board of the SABC and the appointment of an interim board.

Zuma then appointed an interim board for a period not exceeding six months.

The term of office of the SABC interim board will be coming to an end on Tuesday.

“The president has thanked the outgoing members of the Interim Board for their service and contribution to the governance of the public broadcaster‚” presidential spokesman Dr Bongani Ngqulunga said in a statement.

READ MORE

Public broadcaster grilled at Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's event

Presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma lambasted the SABC for its recent mistakes including calling her "mini-Zuma".
Politics
1 day ago

Dlodlo eyes SABC property to raise money

Broadcaster 'has no need' for its farm or its offices in London, minister says
Business
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Zuma still considering SABC board recommendations Politics
  2. WATCH | 'Zuma is an elite predator', says SACP’s Solly Mapaila Politics
  3. Racism not the 'core' issue at Klipspruit West High, parents say Politics
  4. ANC challenges Joburg council on motion of no confidence Politics
  5. Cosatu strike should go to the Gupta compound: Mashaba Politics

Latest Videos

'Zuma is an elite predator': SACP’s Solly Mapaila speaks at Cosatu briefing
Dudu Myeni is a 'one-woman tornado’, says Cosatu's Bheki Ntshalintshali
X