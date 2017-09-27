Treasury’s cost-containment drive has led to an average annual 5.4% fall‚ in nominal terms‚ in spending on a raft of items.

When taking inflation into account‚ the decline was almost double‚ Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said on Wednesday.

Since the programme was introduced in the 2013-14 financial year‚ the drop in expenditure has been in consultants‚ travel and subsistence‚ catering‚ events and advertising by national departments.

This means total expenditure by national departments on items that relate to the mandatory cost-containment measures decreased in nominal terms by R2.1bn from 2013-14 to 2016-17.

But Gigaba says in a written reply to a parliamentary question by DA finance spokesman David Maynier that‚ after taking into account inflation and measuring the decline in 2016 rands‚ there was a real decline of R4.5bn in spending on these items — or an average annual percentage decrease of 10.5%.