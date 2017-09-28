The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal will appeal against a high court decision to nullify its 2015 elective conference‚ and the leaders elected there.

Earlier this month the Pietermaritzburg High Court ruled that the conference was null and void. This after a group of so-called rebels from 43 ANC branches across KZN took legal action against the mother body‚ citing various irregularities.

At the conference‚ KZN chairman Sihle Zikalala‚ other members of party's Top 5 in KZN and a provincial executive committee of 30 members were elected. But the ruling effectively declared their election invalid.