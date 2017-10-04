De Lille, Smith issues incomparable to that of the ANC‚ says Maimane

Despite placing Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille and executive mayoral committee member for safety‚ security and social services JP Smith on special leave‚ DA leader Mmusi Maimane on Wednesday set the record straight‚ saying there were no factions brewing in his party.

"To say what is happening in the city of Cape Town is the same as what is happening in the ANC is inaccurate at best‚" said Maimane‚ suggesting that the spat between De Lille and Smith was not one for power.

"When I met with the mayor and MMC JP Smith it was is to make sure that the climate is right. I put them on special leave and [will] ensure that we can focus on how we can build a city that delivers‚" he said. "The business of Cape Town must continue."