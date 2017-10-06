JZ passes on SABC candidates

President Jacob Zuma missed the deadline for appointing an SABC chief operating officer because none of the candidates "met expectations", Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo said on Thursday.

"The candidates did not have the level of experience that made one comfortable. They were good, but they did not meet my expectations," Dlodlo told reporters in Johannesburg.

Dlodlo slammed the media "narrative" that the public broadcaster's interim board had implied the SABC was "inherently reckless and susceptible to corruption".

"There has not been recklessness. There has been no corruption," she said.

Acting SABC CEO Nomsa Philiso acknowledged that the public broadcaster's funding model was not working.

"The truth of the matter is that the advertising model is not just affecting the SABC. The pie is shrinking for other entities as well," Philiso said.