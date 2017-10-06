The increasingly troubled T20 Global League (T20GL) will cost Cricket South Africa (CSA) more than half the money it has in the bank.

Asked at a press conference on Friday about the scale of the losses the T20GL would incur‚ CSA acting chief executive Thabang Moroe reeled off a list of startling figures.

“At the moment we’re looking at a net loss of US$25 million [R342,370 million]‚” Moroe said.

“For the big teams — the teams in Joburg‚ Pretoria and Cape Town — you’re looking at a loss of US$1.5 million.

“From a broadcast point of view‚ combining local and global rights‚ you’re looking at an accumulative figure of U$17 million to US$18 million‚ roughly.”