Congress of the People (COPE) has announced it has suspended its Limpopo chairman and MPL‚ Patrick Sikhutshi‚ with immediate effect pending further investigations into alleged misappropriation of finances and bringing the name of the party into disrepute.

COPE spokesperson Glacier Nkhwashu said the Congress Executive Committee (CEC)‚ would meet with the party’s provincial and regional structures in Limpopo to formally announce the decision and to discuss the further strengthening of its structures in the province.

“The Congress of the People (COPE) will not tolerate corruption‚ personal greed and the violation of the values of the constitution of our land.

“When launching our party in 2008 and all our Elections Manifestos‚ we pledged to ensure better run government‚ selflessness‚ accountability and transparency.

“We promised that our leaders will be reliable‚ accountable and incorruptible‚” Nkhwashu said.

She added that COPE president Mosiuoa Lekota had promised community members last year that COPE would not tolerate any corruption and had vowed to take harsh action against those guilty of it.