Over the weekend‚ the Economic Freedom Fighters expelled its councillors who voted in favour of the African National Congress.

The six councillors are today meeting their legal advisors with an intention to appeal against the decision of the national leadership.

While this is happening‚ the Democratic Alliance has indicated that it wants to unseat ANC Mogale City mayor Patrick Lipudi.

Lipudi is the third mayor to lead Mogale City since last year’s August local government elections. The DA said it is planning to have meetings with its coalition partner‚ the EFF‚ on a plan to remove Lipudi.

But the drama in this city‚ which is on the West Rand has been unfolding for some time.