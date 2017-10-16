DA files for Brown probe

The DA is to ask the public protector to investigate Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown's involvement in the awarding of lucrative oil contracts by Eskom to her lover and a close business associate.

The Sunday Times reported at the weekend that E Smart Solutions, owned by Brown's partner, Ingrid Tufvesson, and Michelle McMaster, the mother of Brown's former assistant, secured two contracts worth R1.2-million this year, despite having no expertise in the oil industry.

DA spokesman on public enterprises Natasha Mazzone said yesterday that the party would also refer Brown to parliament's ethics committee.

"The DA trusts that the committee will ensure that Minister Brown is taken to task if there was any illegal and corrupt behaviour on her part," Mazzone said.

She said there were now serious questions about Brown's fitness to hold office because she had seemingly allowed close associates to conduct business in an unethical way.

"E Smart Solutions has no experience in the oil industry and was only registered to deal with academic projects," Mazzone said.

Brown's spokesman denied any wrongdoing on the part of the minister. - Staff reporter