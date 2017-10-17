An ANC councillor in the City of Johannesburg has been arrested for allegedly illegally selling two City-owned property stands for R210‚000.

A City employee‚ working at the Social Development Department in Region A and who is allegedly romantically involved with the councillor‚ was also arrested‚ mayor Herman Mashaba revealed.

The arrests were made on Tuesday by the Hawks‚ together with the City’s Group Forensic and Investigation Service (GFIS) Department.

The councillor is from the Kaalfontein‚ Midrand area.

“Investigators allege that monies from the illicit transaction were paid into the employee’s bank account‚ who then transferred the money to the ANC councillor‚” Mashaba said.

The suspects would appear in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday where they would be charged with fraud and corruption‚ he said.

“It is alleged that the ANC councillor sold the first stand to his first victim for R80‚000 between December 2016 and January 2017. After being allocated a stand in Kaalfontein the victim started building on the property and was stopped by residents from the area who indicated that the site was earmarked for a communal soccer field.

“The second victim was also illegally sold a stand next to the first victim for R130‚000‚” Mashaba said.

He said the complainant had become aware of the ANC councillor’s alleged fraudulent conduct when she attempted to lawfully sell the stand.

Her attorney requested proof of ownership on behalf of her client from the ANC councillor‚ who allegedly then submitted a fraudulent letter to the attorney‚ on the City’s letterhead‚ stating that the victim had lawfully bought the stand from him for R130‚000.

Mashaba said that since coming into office‚ his administration had uncovered almost R15-billion in corruption.