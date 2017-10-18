Blade's axing fuels calls for Zuma to go

President Jacob Zuma's sudden cabinet reshuffle was aimed at embarrassing SA Communist Party general secretary Blade Nzimande, the party said yesterday.

Nzimande, the erstwhile minister of higher education and training, was the only member of the cabinet to get the chop.

"There was no reshuffle. The intention was to remove Comrade Blade.

"It is an attack on the SACP," said Solly Mapaila, the party's first deputy general secretary,

An SA Democratic Teachers' Union march on the offices of the national Higher Education Department in Pretoria yesterday changed course and became a protest against Zuma when news of the reshuffle broke.