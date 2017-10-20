The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has given President Jacob Zuma until November 30 to make further representations on whether or not he should be prosecuted.

But Zuma’s further representations should relate only to issues not previously considered when then Acting National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Mokotedi Mpshe made his decision in 2009‚ said the NPA.

Mpshe’s decision not to continue the prosecution of Zuma on corruption charges was reviewed and set aside by the high court in Pretoria last year.

This month‚ the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) dismissed an appeal by the NPA and Zuma.