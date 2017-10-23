While the South African Communist Party (SACP) maintains that its alliance with the ANC is in good standing‚ the party was excluded from an ANC branch general meeting in Inchanga‚ KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

Speaking at a media briefing in Durban on Monday‚ SACP provincial secretary Themba Mthembu said that while the party was very "disappointed" by President Jacob Zuma's decision to axe higher education and training minister and SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande during his recent cabinet reshuffle‚ their alliance was not in jeopardy.

Mthembu said: "The PEC is very disappointed by the release of Comrade Blade Nzimande‚ because it strongly believes that the general secretary was released because of a fall-out in the personal relationship with the president due to political differences generated by the factions in the ANC‚ and his part [in the] attack on the Guptas and state capture."