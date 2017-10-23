Families of the victims of the Life Esidimeni tragedy have called for former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu to testify in arbitration hearings as she led the project to close down Life Esidimeni hospitals despite warnings not to transfer very sick people to NGOs.

Helping Hand‚ the charity arm of Solidarity‚ said on Monday they have got permission from hearing Judge Dikgang Moseneke to contact her.

"Their legal representatives are now attempting to issue a witness subpoena to force Mahlangu to come and testify‚" read a media release. Solidarity are representing three families who lost loved ones in the tragedy which has so far resulted in 141 deaths.

Insiders also said a subpoena is ready to be served on her soon.

Christian Ngqondwana‚ who lost his son Vuyo when he was moved out of Life Esidimeni homes‚ will not have peace until Mahlangu comes to testify.