Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has revealed her thoughts on the woman who accused President Jacob Zuma of rape.

"Yes‚ I believe Khwezi. I understood the outcome of this particular unfortunate debacle to have been one where perhaps there was a misunderstanding of intent‚" Sisulu said in a radio interview on Thursday.

"I believe Khwezi. She was brought up with my children. She was like a daughter to me‚" she told host Eusebius McKaiser.

Asked to elaborate‚ she said: "I believe she believes she was raped. I don't know if I have evidence to say she was raped."

She said South Africans should not be concerned about whether victims of abuse are believed or not‚ but on changing perceptions.