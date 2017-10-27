Global software giant SAP admits payments to Guptas

Global software giant SAP has confirmed paying R107-million to companies it now understands to be linked to the Gupta family and has reported itself to the US Department of Justice.

The company maintains, though, that an internal probe revealed misconduct only by its management.

SAP said it had put in place a policy whereby it would stop all "sales commission" payments in countries with a Corruption Perception Index score of less than 50. South Africa has a score of 47.

The company has labelled payments to Gupta companies as "sales commissions" on deals with state-owned companies Eskom and Transnet, worth R660-million.

The Gupta companies in question are CAD House and Global Softech Solutions, entities leaked Gupta e-mails have revealed were controlled by the Gupta family. In July, media reports revealed the two companies benefited from about R100-million in alleged kickbacks for assistance in securing the deals, an allegation SAP has consistently denied.