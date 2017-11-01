The auditor-general‚ Kimi Makwetu‚ releasing national and provincial audit results‚ on Wednesday revealed that his office was under pressure to quash negative outcomes.

Makwetu disclosed that the trend of contestation of his office’s audit findings continued and intensified in 2016-17‚ leading to the delay of some audits.

“It is acceptable for those we audit (auditees) to question and challenge the outcome of audits‚ based on evidence and solid accounting interpretations or legal grounds. We also acknowledge that many of the accounting and legal matters dealt with in the audits are complex and often open to interpretation‚” he said in a statement.

However‚ at some auditees‚ he said‚ "pressure is placed on his office’s audit teams to change conclusions purely to avoid negative audit outcomes or the disclosure of irregular expenditure – without sufficient grounds".

Makwetu cautioned that: “As long as the political leadership‚ senior management and officials do not make accountability for transgressions a priority‚ irregular‚ unauthorised and fruitless and wasteful expenditure as well as fraud and misconduct will continue".